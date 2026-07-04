Lions.

Lorraine and I read so many of your messages, blessings, prayers, and words of love.

Lions…. I cried reading your comments, and I am not ashamed to admit that. (I am so proud of the community we have built here).

Yesterday, we shared something sacred with the Pride, and the Pride answered with love.

That means more to us than words can properly express…. and Lions, this New Life has already done something powerful.

It brought joy. It brought reflection. It brought prayer. It brought love forward.

It reminded many of us that life is still sacred, even in a world filled with noise, fear, confusion, and darkness.

And Lions…. that was the deeper message.

A New Lion, or Lioness, is coming into God’s world, and already, before even taking one breath outside the womb, this child has helped bring more love into the world.

That is a blessing.

Lorraine and I thank you from our hearts.

One Love.

GM