Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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JasonSoloist's avatar
JasonSoloist
4h

2027, Little baby Greg/Loraine is coming to Join the RISING FORCE!!! GO LIONS! Congratulations PAPA GREG!

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John M. McGuire's avatar
John M. McGuire
3h

Wishing you guys the best.

Avoid Bioengineered Foods. I spend more time reading fine print on labels than I do actually shopping, these days.

The odds are already stacked up against kids in this vile country.

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