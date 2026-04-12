Lions. FYI.
From Greg M
Soon, I will be getting out a new and important video for you… (I am working on finishing it now).
With that, I do not want you to be shocked at what you see.
For quite a while now, I have not cut my hair or trimmed my beard.
The reason for that was my voluntary commitment to holy separation to God, (as detailed in The Holy Bible Numbers 6 called The Nazarite Vow). It required me to abstain from all grape products (like wine), and not cutting my hair… among other commitments as well.
For I, this was a passage of sorts, a pathway.
My spirituality has not changed, but I have shed my locks.
With that, I did not want you to be surprised when you see I later.
GM
You’ve shaved your head and become a monk
If Lorraine and Cocoa are okay with it , who are we to judge