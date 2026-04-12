Soon, I will be getting out a new and important video for you… (I am working on finishing it now).

With that, I do not want you to be shocked at what you see.

For quite a while now, I have not cut my hair or trimmed my beard.

The reason for that was my voluntary commitment to holy separation to God, (as detailed in The Holy Bible Numbers 6 called The Nazarite Vow). It required me to abstain from all grape products (like wine), and not cutting my hair… among other commitments as well.

For I, this was a passage of sorts, a pathway.

My spirituality has not changed, but I have shed my locks.

With that, I did not want you to be surprised when you see I later.

GM