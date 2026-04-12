Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Bob's avatar
Bob
6h

You’ve shaved your head and become a monk

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4 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Frank Bkln's avatar
Frank Bkln
6h

If Lorraine and Cocoa are okay with it , who are we to judge

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