Lions..

I found the scammer who was asking for refunds/removals “On Behalf Of.”

To be honest, and for the ones I mistakenly removed and refunded, this was on me.

I fell for the “can you remove me” ON BEHALF OF… That, “on behalf of” was the scam.

So everyone that I know of so far who was mistakenly removed has been reinstated… and for their trouble, given an free sub.

The scammer is GONE.

Lions. My position still stands… anyone who wants to be removed will still get a full refund BUT, it must be a DIRECT REQUEST. Not an “on behalf of.”

GM