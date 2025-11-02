Lions!

What happened today was bigger than an event. (I just got home a little while ago).

To every Lion who drove, flew, rearranged work, brought family, and stood in that room with me and Lorraine, thank you. I saw you. I felt you. You are the reason I do this every single day.

A lot of you brought gifts. I was honestly blown away. I had a car full coming home. Listen carefully please, you never have to bring me anything. Your presence is the gift. But because you did, I receive it with gratitude.

Now… I also need to speak to the Lions who wanted to be there but couldn’t. Distance, health, timing, or the security issue we had. I understand.

Not everyone can move around freely right now. The climate is changing. People get nervous. Some speakers even backed out. That’s reality. You are still in this fight with us, and you matter.

Now…here’s the good news!

We will do it again! I am planning another year-end Lions Gathering next year. Bigger, smoother, and I want even more of you there. (We had roughly 175 Lions show up).

Lions.. This movement is real, and today confirmed it.

So here’s what I want from you. (Request).

If you were there, please drop a short comment (or reply), telling the other Lions what you experienced. Let them feel it through you.

If you couldn’t make it, tell me where you’re at and what would make it easier next time (location, date, travel). I’m listening.

Special shout out to two warrior women.

Lynette Zang. Thank you for bringing your deep, fearless overstanding of the global reset, the gold game, and the real purpose behind currency destruction. Our Lions needed to hear it from someone who has been warning for years and never backed down. You stood in that room with authority and love.

Lava Girl. Thank you for bringing your FIRE and the joy. Your energy lit the room! And your message reminded everyone that preparation isn’t fear, it’s love. You carry such warmth when you speak.

Both of you honored the Pride by showing up. And I appreciate you.

To all of you… I love you more than you know.

Stay ready. Stay loving. Stay charitable. We move together.

GM