Lions FYI.
From Greg M
Lions…
As you know, we leave no Lion behind.
With that, we have given away hundreds of free subscriptions to those who have said that they genuinely cannot afford the $40 a year to join us.
Unfortunately… some people have taken advantage of our No Lion Left Behind, and instead have used it as a way gain access to Our Freedom Platform just to scam and troll…
This is a problem…. and I am doing what I can to remove the scammers and trolls.
Lions. It’s a very sad time when we try to do something worthwhile and good, and then some take that and use it in a malicious way.
GM
We switched from YouTube to Substack to avoid them. Please, don't allow free membership. It will only bring more Scamsters here. One should be able to pay minimum.
This will very likely come out the wrong way but it's my perspective......If some Lions can not afford 40 or 50 dollars Per Year, then, how are they taking advantage of the information Greg is / has been giving freely for over 10 years?