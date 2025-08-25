Lions…

The time has come. Now every piece of my work, videos, daily breakdowns, charts, reports, and alerts, now publishes on The Freedom Platform.

This is our home. This is where the full truth lives.

Why the move?

Sovereignty. No censorship. No algorithm choke. No throttling. No distractions/commercials.

Community. One Pride, one place.

What changes.

YouTube & socials. I’ll post short clips, up to maybe 2 minutes, taken from the videos I post here.

The Freedom Platform. Full videos, newsletters, daily market notes/reviews, chart packs, trades, watchtower updates, special reports and more.

Call to action. Lions! Please share the following link/this post with a friend who’s ready to leave Babylon’s illusion and join the Pride. The Freedom Platform Link: GregoryMannarino.substack.com

Bottom line… From here on, the full roar is in one place. No fragments. No filters. Only truth.

