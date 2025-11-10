Lions FYI... US Small Businesses Are Suffocating At 2x The Pace Of Last Year.
From Greg M
US small businesses are now closing at 2x the pace of last year… small business owners are siting higher input costs, higher expenses incurred to acquire the resources needed to produce goods or services, decreased store traffic, and reduced consumers spending.
Meanwhile Wall Street is killing it, via the same mechanism which is suffocating Main Street.
…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.