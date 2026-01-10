Lions FYI. WE TAKE CARE OF OUR OWN.
From Greg M
Lions…
We take care of our own. Always, there are no exceptions.
With that…. there are some who legitimately cannot afford $40 a year to join us.
Therefore, I am offering a free sub to anyone who cannot afford to be here.
If you know of someone, perhaps even yourself, who needs help… WE GOT THEIR BACKS.
Have them reach out to me.
Divine love.
GM
A fine gesture Mr. Greg. Perhaps, when renewals are sent out, there is a selection that says something like "Sponsor a Cub". This way one can pay perhaps $120, one sub for themselves, and two subs for those who are currently unable. What do you think?
Same old Greg. People first and fiat at the bottom.