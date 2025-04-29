Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lucy's avatar
Lucy
Apr 29

The first thing to do is get your spiritual house in order. All hell is about to break loose. Pray 🙏 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
ThirteenKidsLater's avatar
ThirteenKidsLater
Apr 29

Get out of personal debt as fast as you can. Have hard assets- tangible commodities. Start with the things everyone needs every day: food, clothing, shelter, then move on to things that will preserve wealth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture