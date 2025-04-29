Lions…

EXACTLY as we have called it. (And we do not need a crystal ball)! They make it too easy for us.

Lions… the U.S. economy is facing significant challenges and is in rapid decline, with indicators pointing toward a rapid contraction. THIS IS NO ACCIDENT.

>What is the IMMEDIATE solution? RETURN PURCHASING POWER TO THE CURRENCY! But instead we will get further currency debasement on the back of lower rates…

Record Trade Deficit Signals Economic Strain

In March 2025, the U.S. trade deficit soared to an unprecedented $162 billion. This surge indicates a significant outflow of capital and a growing reliance on foreign goods, which can undermine domestic production and employment.​

GDP Contraction Reflects Economic Downturn

The Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow model recently adjusted its forecast, predicting a 2.8% contraction in the U.S. economy for the first quarter of 2025. This sharp revision from earlier growth projections underscores the rapid economic decline.​

Currency Debasement and Inflationary Pressures

The aggressive tariff policies and increased government spending have contributed to the weakening of the U.S. dollar. As the dollar's purchasing power declines, consumers face higher prices for goods and services, leading to reduced consumer spending and further slowing economic growth.​

Corporate Layoffs and Rising Unemployment

Major corporations across various sectors have announced significant layoffs in response to the economic downturn. This trend not only reflects reduced corporate earnings but also contributes to rising unemployment rates, further dampening consumer confidence and spending.​

Investor Confidence and Market Volatility

The combination of a record trade deficit, GDP contraction, currency debasement, and corporate layoffs has led to increased market volatility. Investors are growing increasingly cautious, leading to fluctuations in stock markets and potential capital flight.​

