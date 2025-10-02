Lions Gathering... TODAY MARKS ONE MONTH TO THE DAY UNTIL OUR YEAR END EVENT. 100% FREE.
From Greg m
Lions!!!
I am SO excited. WE ARE LOCKED AND LOADED!
Our Year End Event will be held at THE GROVE MAIN BALLROOM.
Address: 10670 Boardwalk Loop
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
Date: Sunday November 2nd.
Time: 12 noon until 4 PM.
This event is 100% FREE for ALL Freedom Platform Lions AND A GUEST! A gathering of Lions and Lionesses with music, food, and FUN! I am looking VERY FORWARD TO MEETING YOU!
If you have not joined The Freedom Platform yet, and would like to be a part of this, click HERE.
Here is a snapshot of the venue below.
The Ballroom. (It will not be set up like this, but it gives you a general idea of the room).
I will be sending out tickets later on as we get closer to the event.
GM
Thank you Greg! I live in Sweden I can't make it this year!
I have recently started to follow your investment advices (Saturday emails) I have a short question - when you say DTE 10-14 or 30-45. Does that mean I should buy as soon as possible and keep for lets say 10-14 days and sell off. Or does it mean I could buy anytime during the DTE and keep for how long?
Best regards
Magnus
Thank You Greg 5x5 i&i