Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
2h

Had a LOT of backlash when pre 2024 elections I dared to say if Don wins it will be a very bumpy rollercoaster.

Sort of sounds like bails-ins and the “great taking” may be a preamble to the great reset.

Reply
Share
Albert's avatar
Albert
2h

Maga jackasses don’t know what negative rates mean. Trump will get his fake low negative rates with maga backing him up.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture