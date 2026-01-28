Lions… as we know, the Fed today left rates unchanged… BUT, what if this happens?

Lions… “hypothetical.” (Just for fun).

Ok, the Fed cuts rates 25bp (to 3.25–3.50%). Lets assume “real inflation” is actually 7%, (we all know the current 2.7% is utterly fake). Now, lets say the 10-year drops to 4%.

That setup IS THE definition of financial repression.

Some basic math.

IF that were to happen, real rates go deeply negative… cash yields 3.4% (mid-point of the FFR) vs inflation 7% = you lose 3.6%/yr in purchasing power. YES YOU READ THAT CORRECTLY…

Now… 10-year at 4% with 7% inflation = negative real bond rates.

FALLOUT.

Dollar purchasing power deteriorates faster, while hard assets (gold/commodities) and stocks catch a bid higher.

FURTHER FALLOUT.

Exponential debt expansion.

GM