Lions.. I see a MASSIVE opportunity developing for us in tech.
As we all know, the market is pricing in a Fed. Rate hike sometime soon and therefore we are seeing bond yields rise. Tech stocks are rate sensitive and have come under some pressure as of late. I also believe that pressure on tech will remain a short while longer followed by a significant r…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.