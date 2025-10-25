Lions…
This coming week, thanks to your Freedom Platform membership, The Freedom Platform is going to be making a cash donation to a local food pantry in need.
No fundraise, no link, you already funded it.
This platform, YOU, have already supported multiple charities, as well as other food pantry’s in need around the country.
I just wanted to say thank you.
GM
You were born for this BADDA!
😎✌️
Something new is developing. It is called a food train. I learned about it on the local NextDoor app. Apparently, it is also on FB. For example, a local lady in Michigan offered an Italian dinner and delivery.