Lions. Global Crude Has Just Surged To Over $91 Dollars A Barrel. (Regional War Expands). Goldman Sachs Has Upped Its Crude Oil Target To $120.
From Greg M
Lions. The widening now regional US–Iran war. More tankers struck in the strait of Hormuz. Houthi threats to blockade Saudi shipping, Saudi tankers already rerouting because of Red Sea risk. Broad Gulf nations getting hit. US military casualties rising.
Lions. Our thesis is becoming visible in price and in real time.
This is evolving from a regional war …