Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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BD's avatar
BD
24m

F** yes

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Gaziboman's avatar
Gaziboman
22mEdited

If it goes down much more I’ll give it the Raisin Bran treatment. Two scoops!

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