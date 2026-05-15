Lions. The Warning. Click HERE.

I want you to pay close attention to what is happening right now.

When markets come under real pressure, people and institutions sell whatever they can sell quickly to raise cash. That is what a liquidity squeeze looks like. WITH GOLD, AND EXPECIALLY SILVER GETTING HIT right now… .

Lions. Oil rising means inflation pressure is rising. Gold and silver falling means liquidation pressure is spreading.

What’s happening here is the paper market is reacting to a liquidity pressure event, MARGIN CALLS.

Lions IMO. EVERY DIP IN THE PRICE ACTION OF PAPER GOLD, AND ESPECIALLY PAPER SILVER…. IS MASSIVE OPPORTUNITY TO ADD PHYSICAL METALS TO YOUR STACK.

GM