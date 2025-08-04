Lions…
The Wall ST. Superbank, Goldman Sachs, issued this warning… “forecasts a sharp slowdown in real income growth that reflects weaker job growth. Moreover, it warns of an economy that may be slowing even more than some of the traditional metrics are showing.
Let’s break this down.
GOLDMAN SACHS WARNING DECODED.
“A sharp slowdown in real income growth.” …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.