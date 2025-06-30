Lions…

The Wall St. SUPERBANK, GS, has a message for its clients…

BUY DEFENSE COMPANIES WHO MAKE DRONES.

Who Benefits From This Advice?

Elite hedge funds. BlackRock, Vanguard. Defense giants like Northrop Grumman, Lockheed, Raytheon, Kratos… AND Politicians with stock holdings in military-industrial names.

Lions… When drones become profit centers… peace becomes unprofitable.

Expect more war.

GM