Lions..,

Is this something you support? Or no?

President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” tax bill includes a new savings account for children that comes with a $1,000 deposit from the federal government.

Earnings in “Trump Accounts” grow tax-deferred, and qualified withdrawals are taxed at the long-term capital-gains rate.

A previous version of the bill called the benefits “MAGA Accounts.”

President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” tax bill, including a new savings account for children with a one-time deposit of $1,000 from the federal government.

Under the proposal, “Trump Accounts” — previously known as “Money Accounts for Growth and Advancement” or “MAGA Accounts” — can later be used for education expenses or credentials, the down payment on a first home or as capital to start a small business.

Thoughts? Comments?

GM