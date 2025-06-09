Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Morgan Polsky's avatar
Morgan Polsky
4h

Where's the $1000 coming from? The stork fairy?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
4h

A horrible bill is still horrible. A huge spend.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
135 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture