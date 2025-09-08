Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gregory’s Newsletter

LIONS GUIDE... DEALING WITH NARRATIVE CONTROL, SECURITY THEATRE AND WEALTH EXTRACTION. Mannarino

From Greg M
Gregory Mannarino's avatar
Gregory Mannarino
Sep 08, 2025
∙ Paid
29
7
Share

Link to the article I covered in this video.

Lions Guide: How To Deal With Narrative Control, Security Theater, and Wealth Extraction.

Gregory Mannarino
·
12:37 PM

Lions… We are in unprecedented times. In fact, never before in US history have we been witness to what we are seeing happen right now. With that, I have put this together for you.

Read full story

1.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture