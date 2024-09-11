Lions…

I am going to throw something out here. AND THIS IS HIGHLY, AND I MEAN HIGHLY SPECULATIVE. (*********Be certain to read what I wrote at the bottom of this post).

(Click) DJT Stock, (Trump Media Company) is in literal freefall-down 14% on the day alone trading at just about $16 a share.

I am on public record saying that DJT stock, AT BEST, is worth $…