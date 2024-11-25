Lions… This is a repost, which I originally posted on Now. 8th.

I believe that this is EXTREMELY LIKELY how IT will play out.

If this proves to be correct, THE STOCK MARKET WILL SKYROCKET, which is good.

HOWEVER... (IT ALSO MEANS THAT THE TRAJECTORY FOR THE ECONOMY WILL WORSEN). This is bad.

Lions…

Below I have created a projection of the MMRI moving int…