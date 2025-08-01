Lions!!!

I am SO excited. WE ARE LOCKED AND LOADED!

Our Year End Event will be held at THE GROVE MAIN BALLROOM.

Address: 10670 Boardwalk Loop

Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

Date: Sunday November 2nd.

Time: 12 noon until 4 PM.

This event is 100% FREE for ALL Freedom Platform Lions AND A GUEST! A gathering of Lions and Lionesses with music, food, and FUN! I am looking VERY FORWARD TO MEETING YOU!

If you have not joined The Freedom Platform yet, and would like to be a part of this, click HERE.

Here is a snapshot of the venue below.

The Ballroom. (It will not be set up like this, but it gives you a general idea of the room).

I will be sending out tickets later on as we get closer to the event.

GM