Lions…
Wall St. Is a rumor mill, and I talk to everybody.
With that, it appears that The Fed. is going to be approving a series of mergers between banks. (Imagine our shock).
If you recall we called this from a LONG while back. This is a consolidation of power! Power in fewer hands is another key component of the bridge into the new system. We will be seei…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.