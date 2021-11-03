Here is the beauty of what I am going to show you here.. ITS ALREADY SET UP FOR YOU!

Choosing stocks to trade can be a daunting task, but I have made this exceedingly simple for you.

On my website, second page, LINK: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice/

You will find a charting system and a Stock Screener.

#1. Go down to the bottom of the page w…