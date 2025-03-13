Lions. Here is a quick play on the market.
Is appears as many of you do want me to put up a trading strategy for the market on my website.
So, here is one below.
I intend to update this on my website DAILY, just under my breakdown for the SP500.
IF the S&P Breaks Below 5,500 execute a bearish trade. Use A Put Option or Short Position targeting 5,400 - 5,300
