FOLLOWING YESTERDAY’S US DEBT DOWNGRADE…

THIS ARTICLE BELOW IS 100% PURE PROPAGANDA. (Notice it says: Data Shows). The data is #FAKE #FABRICATED # MADE-UP #LIE

(CNBC). Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries soared to a record high in March, data from the Treasury Department showed on Friday, rising for a third straight month, as demand for U.S. government debt remained robust.

Well, here are the facts…Foreign nations are systematically unwinding their exposure to US debt. THEY ARE NET SELLERS. (Keep in mind that this data ABOVE is from the US Treasury, and it is the job of the US Treasury to SELL US debt to the world). WELL THE WORLD IS NOT BUYING…

Foreign holdings of US debt IS DECLINING. (feel free to fact check my work here).

Nations Reducing US Treasury Holdings. (VARIOUS/MULTIPLE SOURCES USED).

China. Once the largest holder of US debt, China's holdings have declined to $765.4 billion as of March 2025, down from over $1.3 trillion in 2011. This reduction aligns with China's strategy to diversify its foreign exchange reserves and reduce dependence on the U.S. dollar.

Japan. Although still the top foreign holder with $1.13 trillion, Japan has also reduced its holdings, shedding approximately $25.6 billion since December 2024.

Other Countries. Ireland, Brazil, and Norway have also been adjusting their US Treasury holdings, reflecting a broader trend of diversification. TO THE TUNE OF TENS OF BILLIONS.

IT GETS WORSE…

Countries Pursuing De-Dollarization. (MULTIPLE SOURCES USED).

BRICS Nations: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are at the forefront of de-dollarization efforts, promoting the use of local currencies in trade and exploring alternative payment systems like BRICS Pay.

Former Soviet States: Eleven countries, including Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, have announced plans to phase out the U.S. dollar in transactions by mid-2025.

Middle Eastern and African Nations: Countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Ghana are exploring or implementing trade in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, such as the Chinese yuan or gold.

Southeast Asia: Nations including Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand are considering reducing their reliance on the U.S. dollar in favor of local currencies for trade settlements.

