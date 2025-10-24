Lions…

I just heard from the event manager regarding Our Lions Gathering Event being held at THE GROVE MAIN BALLROOM.

Address: 10670 Boardwalk Loop

Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

Date: Sunday November 2nd.

Time: 12 noon until 4 PM.

Our event has had a SECURITY THREAT.

The manager of The Grove advised me that an untraceable threat of some kind has been made, and the authorities have been made aware.

For our safety, there will be a police presence during the event.

I would not feel right not letting you know about this.

GM