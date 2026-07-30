Lions. A change to our Freedom Platform is coming.

Current paid Lions will remain grandfathered in at their existing rate. (THAT WILL NOT CHANGE) you are locked.

With that, beginning September 1, Freedom Platform pricing for new subscribers will increase modestly to $6 monthly, or $45 yearly, from the current $5 monthly, and $40 yearly,

Why? Over time, the scope, frequency, and depth of the work we deliver through our platform has continued to grow. This modest adjustment will help sustain the daily analysis, videos, market coverage, and independent reporting that WE the Lions rely on. Moreover, it supports our Lions Yearly Gathering Event, which every paid member of The Freedom Platform gets to attend along with a guest. (Our current venue has increased its prices).

AGAIN. Current paid Lions will remain grandfathered in at their existing rate. (THAT WILL NOT CHANGE) you are locked.

Current subscribers to the free side… who upgrade by August 31… can also lock in the current $5 monthly or $40 annual price for as long as their subscription remains active.

Click HERE. Get in NOW before the change.

Or click HERE: https://substack.com/@gregorymannarino

GM