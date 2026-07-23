Lions. Oil just broke $100.

Why?

Because the market is now realizing that the strait is not the only problem anymore.

The so called alternative route, the Red Sea chokepoints, are now under threat after new attacks on Saudi tankers .

Brent surged about 7% to roughly $100.71 , while WTI moved above $90 .

Lions. The Gulf producers, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, and others , are now scrambling.

This is not a temporary inconvenience. This is a physical supply crisis spreading across multiple chokepoints.

Bottom line… The workaround is failing. The second chokepoint is active. Oil is now above $100. And the economic war is accelerating.

Lions. BE SURE TO READ THIS BELOW………………….

GM