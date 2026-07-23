LIONS HIGH-IMPORTANCE! THE WORKAROUND IS FAILING. AND THE ECONOMIC WAR IS GETTING WORSE. FAST.
From Greg M
Lions. Oil just broke $100.
Why?
Because the market is now realizing that the strait is not the only problem anymore.
The so called alternative route, the Red Sea chokepoints, are now under threat after new attacks on Saudi tankers.
Brent surged about 7% to roughly $100.71, while WTI moved above $90.
Lions. The Gulf producers, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, and others, are now scrambling.
This is not a temporary inconvenience. This is a physical supply crisis spreading across multiple chokepoints.
Bottom line… The workaround is failing. The second chokepoint is active. Oil is now above $100. And the economic war is accelerating.
Lions. BE SURE TO READ THIS BELOW………………….
GM
The pressure is on folks
Also been reading how younger generations are pissed at boomers ,we worked hard and saved ,invested our fiat .Ithink this is just another card in there deck to create division on the populace .PEOPLE MEED TO WAKE UP NO ONE TALKS TO EACH OTHER ALWAYS ON A PHONE OR DEVICE .BETTER GET AS TOUGH AS LEATHER WAIT FOR BLACK OUTS NO A/C OR HEAT .I GREW UP LIKE MANY POOR AND HUNGRY ITS A REAL HARD LESSON .STARTED WORKING AT 11 R 12 YEARS OLD SCHOOLS SUCK TEACH NOTHING ABOUT ECONOMICS .WE HAVE TO TEACH OUR KIDS BUT THEY DONT LISTEN .HARD KNOCKS ARE VALUEABLE EXPERIENCES