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Gaziboman's avatar
Gaziboman
4h

The pressure is on folks

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Ron Kallhoff's avatar
Ron Kallhoff
4h

Also been reading how younger generations are pissed at boomers ,we worked hard and saved ,invested our fiat .Ithink this is just another card in there deck to create division on the populace .PEOPLE MEED TO WAKE UP NO ONE TALKS TO EACH OTHER ALWAYS ON A PHONE OR DEVICE .BETTER GET AS TOUGH AS LEATHER WAIT FOR BLACK OUTS NO A/C OR HEAT .I GREW UP LIKE MANY POOR AND HUNGRY ITS A REAL HARD LESSON .STARTED WORKING AT 11 R 12 YEARS OLD SCHOOLS SUCK TEACH NOTHING ABOUT ECONOMICS .WE HAVE TO TEACH OUR KIDS BUT THEY DONT LISTEN .HARD KNOCKS ARE VALUEABLE EXPERIENCES

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