Lions. I am considering making a change to our Freedom Platform, and I would like your input.

Weigh in on this.

Lions, I am considering turning our Freedom Platform into a “by request” platform, or one joined through a recommendation from an existing Freedom Platform Lion.

Here is how it would work…

Via request. A person who would like to join our Pride can reach out to me directly via Substack messenger. Or. They come as a recommendation from YOU a fellow Lion.

The purpose is not to shut people out.

It would be to protect what we have built here. The culture, the trust, the seriousness, and the sense of community that makes this Platform different.

I want people here who genuinely want to be part of the Pride, who understand what we stand for, and who value what we are building together.

And one thing will never change…

I WILL ALWAYS KEEP THE DOOR OPEN FOR ANYONE WHO CANNOT AFFORD A SUBSCRIPTION BY GIFTING ONE.

“Money” will never be the reason someone who truly wants to be here is kept outside the Pride.

Tell me what you think.

Lions. I want your input before I make any decision.

Remember… this is NOT my thing, its OUR thing…

GM