Lions. I am considering making a change to our Freedom Platform, and I would like your input.
Weigh in on this.
Lions, I am considering turning our Freedom Platform into a “by request” platform, or one joined through a recommendation from an existing Freedom Platform Lion.
Here is how it would work…
Via request. A person who would like to join our Pride can reach out to me directly via Substack messenger.
Or. They come as a recommendation from YOU a fellow Lion.
The purpose is not to shut people out.
It would be to protect what we have built here. The culture, the trust, the seriousness, and the sense of community that makes this Platform different.
I want people here who genuinely want to be part of the Pride, who understand what we stand for, and who value what we are building together.
And one thing will never change…
I WILL ALWAYS KEEP THE DOOR OPEN FOR ANYONE WHO CANNOT AFFORD A SUBSCRIPTION BY GIFTING ONE.
“Money” will never be the reason someone who truly wants to be here is kept outside the Pride.
Tell me what you think.
Lions. I want your input before I make any decision.
Remember… this is NOT my thing, its OUR thing…
GM
I guess my thought is that the barrier of entry would be so great that I feel like a lot of people might just not bother. I feel like the paywall might already be a sufficient way to sustain the culture of this community.
Additionally, the likely people who work for the "higher ups" who want to poison the community, they will do anything to spy on us, troll, etc. Kind of like how if someone really wants to steal something, they will find a way to get to it.
Also, the obvious trolls tend to get weeded out either way.
I wrote this in a text editor before looking at the comments, so it looks like I'm in the minority. Just my thoughts.
As someone who was gifted a membership. I am grateful to be here and wouldn't be without you Greg, doing this for me. I think references and recommendations are good.