Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Michael M's avatar
Michael M
Oct 14

I guess my thought is that the barrier of entry would be so great that I feel like a lot of people might just not bother. I feel like the paywall might already be a sufficient way to sustain the culture of this community.

Additionally, the likely people who work for the "higher ups" who want to poison the community, they will do anything to spy on us, troll, etc. Kind of like how if someone really wants to steal something, they will find a way to get to it.

Also, the obvious trolls tend to get weeded out either way.

I wrote this in a text editor before looking at the comments, so it looks like I'm in the minority. Just my thoughts.

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Sue Pollington's avatar
Sue Pollington
Oct 14

As someone who was gifted a membership. I am grateful to be here and wouldn't be without you Greg, doing this for me. I think references and recommendations are good.

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