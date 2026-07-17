LIONS. HIGH IMPORTANCE. WEIGH IN HERE. From Greg MGregory MannarinoJul 17, 2026676024ShareLions. Weigh in here. To participate… click on the image below.676024SharePreviousNext
Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities. -Voltaire
If we are not being attacked we need to stop using the military.
Side note, WTF is the point of the UN if they are not stepping in here and demanding a stop to this? Security council as well. Both Russia and China have the ability to stop the US together by force if they wanted to.