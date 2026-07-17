Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Don Burgundy's avatar
Don Burgundy
6h

Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities. -Voltaire

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Phillip @ Millennial Capital's avatar
Phillip @ Millennial Capital
6h

If we are not being attacked we need to stop using the military.

Side note, WTF is the point of the UN if they are not stepping in here and demanding a stop to this? Security council as well. Both Russia and China have the ability to stop the US together by force if they wanted to.

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