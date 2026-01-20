Lions. Honest Questions... Thoughts?
From Greg M
Lions..
US Treasury Scott Bessent is being wall papered all over the MSM.
Honest questions.
Do you trust him?
Does he tell the truth?
Do you believe he has YOUR best interest in mind?
In my humble opinion , it’s all theatrics to get our minds off of what’s really serious .. the installment of the totalitarian system with digital currency after the near-term crash of dollar (within months .. perhaps weeks —NOT YEARS.
Expect BANK RUNS. We are in Stagflation .. fiat dollar is worthless. The M2 money supply is the lowest since the Great Depression. Famine coming fast ..
Prophecy was given to us to prepare, and not be scared. So, obey that command and honor And Trust Only God .. obey His statutes, limit your exposure to emf / doomscrolling but KEEP informed.
Be wise as a serpent, Gentle as a Dove
The tech used by the Govt is trying to get us to fight amongst each other. I recently read about MK-Ultra, from 1955.. it’s a million times worse as the evil has implanted tech into our systems to control thoughts, Behaviors etc. Reduce our motivation and eliminate critical thinking skills.
Greg, keep up your good work .. praying that one day we will All hear, “Well done good and faithful servant” 🙏🏻❤️
Pray non-stop but we must ACT as well. Get Silver to barter with. Before it’s too expensive. The mint is selling silver dollars for about $169. The market is selling it at 97.00. That’s a huge RED FLAG 🚩
Look up Apmex.com
Or kitco.com. Get up
To date on the values … gold/silver are going ballistic. Why? No faith in US economy and no petrodollar status. The death of the dollar is Imminent
I think he's a Soros trained weasel.