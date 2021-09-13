Lions…. below is an email I just got..
Greg, would you consider mentioning specifically which dates/strike puts you are selling in your trades? It would be great if you would include those in the emails touting your trades each time.
HOW CAN I POSSIBLY MAKE THIS ANY SIMPLER FOR YOU?
I suggest selling puts as close to 20% OTM as you can get and as close to…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.