Lions…
Todays’ SURGE in regional banks off of the rumor of a Fed. lifeline is being further fueled by MASSIVE short covering.
What this means, IMO, is it will not last.
On the back of this and AAPL, stocks are rebounding strongly..
Here I am looking for opportunities to build my new SPY short position which I entered yesterday, and I already added aggressi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.