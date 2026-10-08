LIONS HYPER-ALERT... THE FED IS PREPARING FOR U.S. TREASURY/DEBT MARKET DYSFUNCTION.From Greg MGregory MannarinoOct 08, 2026∙ Paid1124149ShareLIONS…. this morning crude oil is surging more than 5%. The 10Yr Hit 5.34%. Stock Futures Are Get Hammered. The MMRI Hits 340…. (EXTREME RISK NEARING “NO-MANS LAND.”) LIONS… ANYTHING BEYOND MMRI 350 IS NO-MANS LAND. SO AT TODAY’S 340… WE ARE CLOSE. MAJOR MAJOR MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions. The Federal Reserve is now openly preparing for the possibility that t…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Gregory Mannarino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext