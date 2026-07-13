LIONS HYPER-ALERT! Trump Re-Instates Blockade On Iran. (AND Adds A 20% FEE For Ships Crossing The Strait). EXPECT MAJOR... MAJOR FALLOUT.
From Greg M
Lions… THIS IS A MAJOR SHIFT.
A MAJOR SHIFT WITH MAJOR FALLOUT.
Lions. The story just changed from “protecting freedom of navigation” to Trump monetizing the world’s energy gate.
Lions, remember when the strait was supposedly being reopened for free and safe commercial passage?
Well. That lasted about as long as every other promise attached to this war.
P…