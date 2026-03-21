Lions... I Apologize For All The Notices. BUT YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS.
From Greg M
Lions…
As you may know…
I do post short, 1 to 2 minute videos on YouTube. These are segments taken from the full videos I post here on Substack.
YouTube is now censoring/limiting titles, views, and even the video content itself containing a specific name….
EPSTEIN.
please never apologize.
I usually don’t post , but I appreciate all your news since 2019
As a female age 82 I learned a lot, and I feel much better prepared. Thank you very much. Edith