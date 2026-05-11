Lions… today The White House made this announcement… “AI ISN’T COSTING ANYBODY THEIR JOBS.” Click HERE

Well. I asked Google AI… and this is what I got.

My question: Are there projections from reputable sources about AI related job losses in the U.S.?

Google AI answer: Estimates that AI will eventually permanently displace 11 million U.S. workers. Data from a Goldman Sachs Insights analysis shows AI is already responsible for a net drag of 16,000 U.S. jobs lost per month.

Tufts University (Digital Planet): Models a median adoption path showing 9.3 million U.S. jobs are actively vulnerable to AI elimination, with a plausible range between 2.7 million and 19.5 million positions.

Forrester Research: Forecasts that 10.4 million U.S. jobs will be completely lost to automation by 2030.