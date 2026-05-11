Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
5m

Shock face and coupla duhs!

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Gaziboman's avatar
Gaziboman
4m

Leave it to AI to tattle on itself 🤣

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