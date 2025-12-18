Lions... I Asked Google AI A Question About Me... And This is the answer I got... (It's Interesting).
From Greg M
Lions…
I asked Google AI a question about “Gregory Mannarino” and this is what I got.
My question.
Google AI answer. (Please read thru this answer AI outlined below). Thoughts?
Gregory Mannarino’s main criticisms of central banks focus on the inherent unsustainability and corrupt nature of the current global debt-based fiat currency system. He argues their policies lead to the devaluation of currency, exponential debt expansion, extreme asset price distortions, and a “rigged” financial system that primarily benefits the wealthy.
Key Criticisms
Unsustainable Debt Expansion: The current system is debt-based and, simply to function, demands that debt increase exponentially. This mechanism is negative for currency purchasing power and creates a “house of cards” built over a “pool of gasoline” that is destined to collapse.
Currency Devaluation: Central bank actions, such as “money printing” or quantitative easing, are seen as attempts to massively dilute the currency’s value, which Mannarino argues is a primary driver of inflation and a race to the bottom for global fiat currencies.
Market Rigging and Distortion: Central banks are accused of rigging the stock market and other asset classes through artificial suppression of interest rates. This leads to “hyper-bubbles” where cash moves into asset classes it shouldn’t, creating extreme price distortions that will eventually burst.
Widening Inequality: Lowering interest rates disproportionately benefits wealthy individuals and large corporations who can capitalize on cheap borrowing to invest in stocks and real estate, while most working-class families are left out of these windfalls.
Liquidity Crises: Mannarino highlights that the system operates in a perpetual vacuum and the moment the debt expansion mechanism is interrupted, the credit markets “lock up” and economic activity stops, leading to full-blown liquidity crises.
Thats partially a great discription but you are human you care about PEOPLE too.
good to see it hasn't reverted to gas lighting mode