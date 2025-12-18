Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VIPCO's avatar
VIPCO
3h

Thats partially a great discription but you are human you care about PEOPLE too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SquigleDog7's avatar
SquigleDog7
3h

good to see it hasn't reverted to gas lighting mode

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
56 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture