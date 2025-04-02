Lions…
Just as you are, I am looking forward to hearing President Trump outline his overall strategy for Tariffs/the economy. He is slated for an address to the nation at 4PM Eastern (right at the market close).
With that, I am going to forgo my post market wrap-up today and focus on President Trump’s address. I intend to cover/unwrap what he says in my …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.