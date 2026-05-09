Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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FlashNewsAlert's avatar
FlashNewsAlert
23m

I like it Greg! Not to be too negative, but I don't think that Florida can make the grade. Maybe the Appalachian Redoubt? Water is key, of course.

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John Wesley's avatar
John Wesley
25m

When silver explodes we buy land for our community

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