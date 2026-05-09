Lions. I HAVE A DREAM FOR OUR FUTURE WHICH WILL BECOME REALITY. (ALL WE HAVE TO DO IS WANT IT). Weigh In Here.
From Greg M
Lions…
I have a vision for us. But its more than that.
This thing we are building, here. I want to build a community, A PHYSICAL PLACE, self sustaining. (Most of you have already heard me talk about this).
Lions. In my nearing 61 years of life, I have learned that you must have goals, set your sights on them, have direction, FOCUS! And pull them into reality.
(I have also learned something else in nearly 61 years… ) that your thoughts WILL become reality… good or bad, even ones that appear impossible.
Given time as we grow, we obtain a large piece of land and build on it. A PHYSICAL community of our own. (The key… IS SELF SUSTAINING).
Lions. Once we do that, we can build outward. Eventually encompassing a state and then Lions, ONCE WE DO THAT… We can take A country. A nation of Lions.
This is absolutely possible.
So why am I writing this? I WANT YOU TO SET YOUR OWN MIND ON THIS AS WELL. Collective Focus.
Together, I know beyond any doubt, this will happen… with ALL the Glory Going To God…
Lions, A project like this will take years, but what is time? A barrier? NO.
Time is an opportunity.
Are you with me?
GM
I like it Greg! Not to be too negative, but I don't think that Florida can make the grade. Maybe the Appalachian Redoubt? Water is key, of course.
When silver explodes we buy land for our community