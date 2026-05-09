Lions…

I have a vision for us. But its more than that.

This thing we are building, here. I want to build a community, A PHYSICAL PLACE, self sustaining. (Most of you have already heard me talk about this).

Lions. In my nearing 61 years of life, I have learned that you must have goals, set your sights on them, have direction, FOCUS! And pull them into reality.

(I have also learned something else in nearly 61 years… ) that your thoughts WILL become reality… good or bad, even ones that appear impossible.

Given time as we grow, we obtain a large piece of land and build on it. A PHYSICAL community of our own. (The key… IS SELF SUSTAINING).

Lions. Once we do that, we can build outward. Eventually encompassing a state and then Lions, ONCE WE DO THAT… We can take A country. A nation of Lions.

This is absolutely possible.

So why am I writing this? I WANT YOU TO SET YOUR OWN MIND ON THIS AS WELL. Collective Focus.

Together, I know beyond any doubt, this will happen… with ALL the Glory Going To God…

Lions, A project like this will take years, but what is time? A barrier? NO.

Time is an opportunity.

Are you with me?

GM