Lions. I Have A Problem BUT... There is Something You NEED TO KNOW ABOUT. (High-Importance).
From Greg M
Lions. First, I am really not feeling well at all. Whatever bug I have is kicking my rear end.
With that…
There is a major issue going on right now with the global AI/Chip trade, not good and this can cause serious market disruption.
I am working on a piece for you now on that, ITS A REAL AND SERIOUS PROBLEM… YOU NEED TO KNOW!
I will get it out to you in a few hours.
With that, I do not believe that I will be able to get a video out later. Really feeling terrible from this virus.
GM
If it involves diarrhea it could be the parasite thats going around. I had it for several months...gets difficult to stay out of bathrooms...low energy, stomach and intestinal pains. Hope you feel better...drink lots of water and electrolytes
Get better greg the lions need you!!