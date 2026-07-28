Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Dan Boardman - Shredmanda's avatar
Dan Boardman - Shredmanda
1h

If it involves diarrhea it could be the parasite thats going around. I had it for several months...gets difficult to stay out of bathrooms...low energy, stomach and intestinal pains. Hope you feel better...drink lots of water and electrolytes

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Robin's avatar
Robin
1h

Get better greg the lions need you!!

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