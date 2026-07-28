Lions. First, I am really not feeling well at all. Whatever bug I have is kicking my rear end.

With that…

There is a major issue going on right now with the global AI/Chip trade, not good and this can cause serious market disruption.

I am working on a piece for you now on that, ITS A REAL AND SERIOUS PROBLEM… YOU NEED TO KNOW!

I will get it out to you in a few hours.

With that, I do not believe that I will be able to get a video out later. Really feeling terrible from this virus.

GM