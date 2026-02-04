Lions... I have a question. Please respond.
From Greg M
Lions…
I have a backlog of work, and some of it is well… maybe controversial, in that it challenges conventional thought and crosses lines that can threaten some.
I have been reluctant to publish any of it…
I am thinking I could publish these over time with a warning or disclaimer?
What are your thoughts on this?
GM
we want your views, we want your truth, we can handle it and make up our own minds.
I would encourage you not to be intimidated, but just to speak the truth