Lions…
In going over analytical data regarding my videos, it appears that YouTube is SEVERELY limiting the availability of my videos being shown. With that, the video I did this morning impressions/availability to be seen is down OVER 31%!
Moreover, many people are not even being notified of when I put out new videos.
Please take a second and check if
1. Y…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.