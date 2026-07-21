Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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barbara moore's avatar
barbara moore
1h

Greg I am so sorry you and your family are going through such a difficult time. Prayers to you your wife, sister and her family. May you be surrounded in a safe and healthy bubble of love.

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Eric Mandzen's avatar
Eric Mandzen
1h

Prayers for Lori 🙏

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