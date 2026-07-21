Lions…

Most of you are aware of what happened with my sister Lori, she had pancreatic cancer and was told that was it…

Well… you guys prayed and she recovered. With that, she was able to watch her two young daughters grow. One now being 15, and the other 17 years old.

Lions. Now. Lori is back in the hospital in dire shape, the cancer has returned, and it spread to her liver.

She needs emergency surgery, as in now today, to release the pressure on the portal vein that the cancerous lesion is pressing on.

With that… please pray for her. I believe with all that I am that prayer works.

Lions… I may not be able to get a post-market video out today BUT… I will keep you informed.

GM