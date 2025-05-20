Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions... I NEED YOU WITH THIS ONE. (What Should I Do?)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreLions... I NEED YOU WITH THIS ONE. (What Should I Do?)From Greg MGregory MannarinoMay 20, 202549Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions... I NEED YOU WITH THIS ONE. (What Should I Do?)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore761ShareLions… Please click on the image below and participate in this. Its up to you guys/gals what I/WE do.GM49Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions... I NEED YOU WITH THIS ONE. (What Should I Do?)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore761SharePreviousNext
My opinion is to do both until YouTube gives you the boot... that way, you can still do the Live Streams. Especially since we know SubStack has the potential to flick the switch at any moment as well... they did it once before... they can do it again...
If anything, MOVE TO RUMBLE!!!
It’s only a matter of a time when Substack gets hijacked. It’s all the same system. It’s all the same game.