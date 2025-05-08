Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
May 8

I’m totally out of the ‘Market’

Physical metal from now on

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
William Lester's avatar
William Lester
May 8

HELL NO 😝

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
245 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture