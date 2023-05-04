Lions and friends…

I closed my entire SPY Aug. $4.10 puts position and pulled profits.

I just opened a new INITIAL position.

SPY 4.04 Puts expiring on August 18th.

This is an INITIAL position…

BE SURE TO READ THIS BELOW.

Capital Reserves.

When you open a swing trade, you ALWAYS start with a small initial position and keep cash in reserve. You open with a small…