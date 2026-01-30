Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra ---'s avatar
Sandra ---
4h

off-topic, fwiw-ex-FBI whistle blower Sibel Edmonds has a patreon you can join for free-- she's been covering Jared Kushner ties to Albanian mafia, cocaine, and other sorts of trafficking:

We’ll be connecting live this Sunday (Feb 1) at 3pm Eastern.

https://www.patreon.com/posts/pre-live-islands-149514184?

"Albanian mafia has the monopoly over more than Cocaine when it comes to commodity. Albania has established itself as the top operator in global human trafficking- especially, in child sex trafficking. Albanian mafia has become Israeli mafia’s preferred partner in global organ trafficking as well.

No wonder why Israel and the UAE have ramped up their investment in Albania- Starting in late 2014-to-early 2016: Banking, real estate, security, tourism, ports and airports.

These dates direct correspond with Israel and the UAE approaching Epstein to join their “Little Dubai” island project in Albania: Franchising Epstein Island as an Intel Blackmail Operation in places where there’d be no fear of scrutiny or exposure. What better place than Albania! Imagine an island where ports, the near by airport, underground bunkers and tunnels … are all owned and operated by Israeli-UAE private army!

********

IMO tribe has lots of Epstein operations all over the world

Reply
Share
2 replies
SquigleDog7's avatar
SquigleDog7
5h

He's a tool of Wall Street and the Globalists and he is an idiot.

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture