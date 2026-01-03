Lions…

Trump just stated that, “The US Will Run Venezuela During The Transition.”

Transition to what?

Here is a question…has Presidential Executive power just expanded? If the US is now talking about “running” Venezuela during a transition, that implies an open ended commitment and MASSIVE FUNDING.

Lions. This is uncharted territory in modern Western Hemisphere politics.

Here, the US has removed a constitutional leader from a sovereign nation.

I would really like to start a discussion on this, and whatever you Lions come up with.

GM