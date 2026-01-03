Lions... I Want To Hear From You On This.
From Greg M
Lions…
Trump just stated that, “The US Will Run Venezuela During The Transition.”
Transition to what?
Here is a question…has Presidential Executive power just expanded? If the US is now talking about “running” Venezuela during a transition, that implies an open ended commitment and MASSIVE FUNDING.
Lions. This is uncharted territory in modern Western Hemisphere politics.
Here, the US has removed a constitutional leader from a sovereign nation.
I would really like to start a discussion on this, and whatever you Lions come up with.
GM
The US has became the dictator of the world.
I believe the US is gathering massive amounts of resources from Venezuela like oil, gold and silver amongst other things, but this is political suicide for the US because everyone knows this invasion is not about drugs.